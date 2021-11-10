HomeNewsVivo Y15s announced with Helio P35 SoC, Android 11 Go edition

Vivo Y15s announced with Helio P35 SoC, Android 11 Go edition

Vivo Y15s has been launched in China. There is no word on whether the Vivo Y15s will be made available in India or not.

By Meenu Rana
Vivo Y15s

Highlights

  • Vivo Y15s has launched in China
  • It comes with 13MP dual rear cameras
  • It is powered by the Helio P35

Vivo has announced a new Y-series smartphone called as Vivo Y15s smartphone in Singapore. The phone comes with Helio P35 SoC, 13MP dual rear camera, Android 11 (Go Edition), 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y15s price


The latest device from Vivo is priced at SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 9,800) for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours. There is no information on Indian availability as of yet.

Specs


The Vivo Y15s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y3s launched in India with Helio G35, 5000mAh battery

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

The Vivo Y15s runs Android 11(Go edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

 

