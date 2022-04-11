Vivo Y15s receives price cut in India

Vivo Y15s was launched in India in earlier this year under the Y-series. Now the Vivo Y15s has received a permanent price cut of Rs 500.

Vivo Y15s Price in India

Vivo Y15s was launched in only one memory configuration of 3GB + 32GB storage at Rs 10,990. Now after the price cut, the phone comes at Rs 10,490. The price cut was reported by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The phone comes with two colour options – Mystic Blue and Wave Green. Let’s look at Vivo 15s specifications and features.

Specs



The Vivo Y15s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

The Vivo Y15s runs Android 11(Go edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

Meanwhile, Vivo Y21G is priced at Rs 13,990. It will be available across mainline and online channels. It comes in two colour variants – Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow.