Vivo Y15s launched in India with Helio P35 SoC, Android 11 Go edition

Vivo has today launched a new Y-series smartphone in India called Vivo Y15s. The phone comes with Helio P35 SoC, 13MP dual rear camera, Android 11 (Go Edition), 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y15s price



The Vivo Y15s is launched at Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs. 13,990) for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours.

The phone will be available through the Vivo India E-Store as well as various retail stores in the country starting today.

Specs



The Vivo Y15s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

The Vivo Y15s runs Android 11(Go edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.