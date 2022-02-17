Vivo V23e Roundup: Launch Date, Specs, Price and More

Vivo will be launching the Vivo V23e smartphone in India on February 21 at 12 noon. The Vivo V23e landing page is now live on Vivo India’s website confirming the launch date. Let’s see the Vivo V23e expected price, features and specifications.

The official images of the V23e 5G show that it will be equipped with a waterdrop notch display and a triple rear camera setup. Like the other V23 series devices, the V23e will a slim profile which is called Ultra-Slim Glass Design by the company.

It will be the third device in the Vivo V23 lineup. The company recently launched Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G smartphones in India.

Vivo V23e Expected Price

According to Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo V23e 5G price in India will be Rs 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

To refresh, Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 34,990.

Moreover, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage comes at Rs 43,990.

Specs

The Vivo V23e was launched late last year in Thailand as a budget 5G enabled smartphone. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

The phone is equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera houses a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. In addition, for selfies, there is a 44MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

Besides, Vivo V23e packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Lastly, it runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.