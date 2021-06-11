Advertisement

Vivo Y15 getting Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2021 12:14 pm

Latest News

Some users on Twitter have announced that Vivo Y15 is receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 in India.
Advertisement

Vivo Y15 is reportedly getting Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India. The smartphone was launched in March 2019 with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie and received Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 later on.

 

Some users on Twitter have announced that Vivo Y15 is receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 in India. The tweets were first spotted by PiunikaWeb

Advertisement

 

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements.

 

You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The report says that Vivo V11 Pro will also receive the update in the first week of July.

 

The update is currently said to be in greyscale testing and is only available for a select few users in the country. It is released in batches and if there is no feedback, the update will be rolled out widely.


To recall, Vivo V15 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, the phone features a pop up 32-megapixel camera which pops-up when you switch to selfie mode. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it also features dual-engine fast charging support.

Vivo Y73 launched in India for Rs 20,990 with Helio G95, 64MP triple rear cameras

Vivo Y53s 5G announced with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and more

Vivo Y73 confirmed to launch in India on June 10

Vivo Y70t 5G announced with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera setup

Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

Vivo X70 series could arrive in India in September

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite listed on Flipkart ahead of launch in India on June 22

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T getting new update in India with June security patch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies