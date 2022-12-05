Vivo Y02 launched: Price, features and alternatives

The Vivo Y02 is a new entry-level smartphone launched in the Indian market. The device features an 8MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an HD+ waterdrop notch display. Today, let’s look at the price, full specifications and features of the Vivo Y02.

Vivo Y02 Price and Availability:

The Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India and can be bought via the company’s online store and other stores. The device is available in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colour options.

Vivo Y02 Specifications

The Vivo Y02 has a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 720×1,600 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also features eye protection mode, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio P22 processor under the hood, along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The dimensions of the Vivo Y02 are 163.99×75.64×8.49mm, and it weighs about 186 grams. The OS for the Vivo Y02 is Android 12 Go Edition, which is completed with FunTouchOS 12 skin on top. In addition, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS.

The Vivo Y02 comes with an 8MP camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. Speaking of the battery, the Vivo Y02 has a 5,000mAh battery supported by 10W charging over a USB 2.0 charging port.

Top 3 Alternatives of Vivo Y02

Vivo Y02 is a budget smartphone which is priced under Rs 10,000. In this segment, many brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix and so on launch their product regularly. So let’s look at teh top 3 alternatives of Vivo Y02

Poco M2

Price: Rs 9,999

Checkout detailed Specs of Poco M2

The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of Poco M2 is a smartphone that’s heavy but inexpensive, starting at under 10,000 rupees. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This phone has a 6.53-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels supported by a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are four cameras on the rear side, consisting of a 13MP f/2.2 Wide Angle Main Camera, an 8MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, a 5MP f/2.4 Macro Shooter and another 2MP f/2.4 Depth Camera. There’s also an 8MP AI selfie lens on the front side.

Infinix Hot 10S

Price: Rs 9,999

Checkout detailed Specs of Infinix Hot 10S

Infinix Hot 10S has specs like a capable processor, a smooth 90Hz display, and a 48MP primary camera, among other features. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a massive 6000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 10s flaunts a 6.82 inches IPS LCD display and has 64GB internal storage, which is expandable upto 256GB via microSD card.

Moto E32s

Price: Rs 7,680

Checkout detailed Specs of Moto E32s

Moto E32s has a 6.5-inch screen and is quite affordable. It has a triple-camera setup. This includes a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP Depth Camera and Macro Camera, all of which have an f/2.4 aperture. It has a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and supports 15W fast charging for its 5000 mAh battery.