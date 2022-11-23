Vivo X90, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+: Powered by Dimensity 9200, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Vivo has unveiled its X90 series smartphones in China in an event yesterday. The X90 series consists of the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+. While the first two are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, the X90 Pro+ is the first smartphone to employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Vivo X90 Series: Pricing, Colours

Vivo X90 is available in the following variants in Black & Red colours:

8GB + 128GB – CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 42,300)

8GB + 256GB – CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,700)

12GB + 256GB – CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 51,500)

12GB + 512GB – CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,200)

Vivo X90 Pro comes in the following variants in Blue, Black and Red colours:

8GB RAM + 256GB – CNY 4,999

12GB RAM + 256GB – CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,900)

12GB RAM + 512GB – CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,600)

Vivo X90 Pro+ is available in the following variants in Black & Red colours:

12GB RAM + 256GB – CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 74,300)

12GB RAM + 512GB – CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 80,000)

Vivo X90 Specifications

Vivo X90 sports a 6.78-inch centered punch-hole 10-bit curved OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 452 PPI, 1300 nits peak brightness, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to a 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 chipset. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage and the Vivo V2 ISP chip as well.

The device sports a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup on the rear. The system consists of an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP 2x telephoto shooter. On the front, it features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device boots OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. Other features include an IP64 rating, an x-axis linear vibration motor, and dual stereo speakers. The phone is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-F 6, and a USB-C port.

Vivo X90 Pro, X90 Pro+ Specifications

Vivo X90 Pro+

The Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X90 Pro has an FHD+ resolution whereas the X90 Pro+ model has 2K resolution. Both devices feature a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 9200 processor whereas the X90 Pro+ comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both phones have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. There is a VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation alongside the V2 ISP chip for an enhanced imaging experience.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera system, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 portrait lens.

Vivo X90 Pro

The X90 Pro+ on the contrary, comes with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP primary sensor with the industry’s only f/1.75 aperture, coupled with a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Sony IMX758 portrait unit with OIS support, and a 64MP periscope zoom lens with 90mm focal length 10x optical zoom. Both the Pro variants have support for ZEISS T* optical lens and dToF laser autofocus.

At the front, both of them have a 32MP shooter. The X90 Pro is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro+ model on the other hand packs a 4,700mAh cell with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Both the models ship with OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 out of the box. The devices are also IP68 certified.