Vivo Y76s (T1 version), Realme Buds Air 3S, Buds Wireless 2S launched

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China, called the Vivo Y76s (T1 version) which is a newer variant of the existing Vivo Y76s, that debuted back in November of last year. Apart from this, Realme also launched its Buds Air 3S TWS earbuds alongside the Buds Wireless 2S neckband.

Vivo Y76s (T1 version) Specifications, Price

The Vivo Y76s (t1 version) is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 21,700). It comes in colours including Star Diamond White, Galaxy White, and Starry Night Black.

The Y76s (t1 version) comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the display panel comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get 4GB of extended RAM.

The Vivo phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 4100mAh battery that has 44W fast charging support.

The smartphone runs Android 12-based FunTouchOS. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Read More: Oppo A1 Pro with curved display, Vivo V21s 5G with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Realme Buds Air 3S Specifications, Price

The Realme Buds Air 3S are priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,200) in China. They can be purchased in either black or white colour options.

The new Realme Buds Air 3S have wing-tip design for a better fit inside the ear. They are backed by 11mm drivers and support Dolby Atmos for surround sound effects. There are touch controls on each of the buds to control playback, calling, and more. You can also connect two devices to Buds Air 3S simultaneously.

The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and are IPX5-rated for splash resistance. Further, you get ENC (environmental noise cancellation) for calls and up to 69ms low latency for a better gaming experience. They are claimed to last for up to 30 hours with the charging case while the buds alone are said to offer up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Read More: Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launched with 108MP camera

Realme Buds Wireless 2S Specifications, Price

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S are priced at CNY 169 (approx Rs 1,900) in China. They are available in yellow and blue colourways.

The Buds Wireless 2S feature 11.2m drivers and connect via Bluetooth 5.3. They come with ENC as well, alongside dual-device connection functionality. There’s an inline remote control for volume up/down and voice assistant access.The buds feature magnetic instant connection and support up to 88ms low latency. They are rated to last for up to 24 hours on a full charge.