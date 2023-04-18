Vivo X90: What to Expect and Challengers

Vivo is all set to launch the X90 series flagship smartphones in India on April 26. The devices, which debuted in November of last year, come with a top-end Dimensity chipset under the hood. The Vivo X90 series should consist of two phones in India, where the leader of the pack, the X90 Pro+, won’t be a part of the lineup in the country. However, here’s what you can expect from the other two X90 series phones from Vivo.

Vivo X90 series: Specs

The Vivo X90 sports a 6.78-inch centered punch-hole 10-bit curved OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 452 PPI, 1300 nits peak brightness, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to a 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The latest MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 chipset powers the smartphone. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and the Vivo V2 ISP chip.

The device sports a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup on the rear. The system comprises an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX633 f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor with a 108-degree FoV, and a 12MP 2x IMX663 telephoto shooter. It features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls on the front.

The device boots OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 in China. In India, it should come with FunTouch OS 13. Other features include an IP64 rating, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and dual stereo speakers. The phone is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port.

On the other hand, the Pro model has similar display specs as Vivo X90 but gets a slightly bigger 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, the Vivo X90 Pro has a different camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX758 portrait lens.

Vivo X90 series: Price, Availability

Ahead of the launch, the Vivo X90 series micro-site has gone live on the e-commerce portal – Flipkart. This confirms that the Vivo X90 series will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in India. As for the price, the company has not mentioned anything about the same. However, reports suggest that the Vivo X90 5G smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.

In China, Vivo X90 is available in the following variants in Black & Red colours:

8GB + 128GB – CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 42,300)

8GB + 256GB – CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,700)

12GB + 256GB – CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 51,500)

12GB + 512GB – CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,200)

Vivo X90 Pro comes in the following variants in Blue, Black and Red colours:

8GB RAM + 256GB – CNY 4,999

12GB RAM + 256GB – CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,900)

12GB RAM + 512GB – CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,600)

Vivo X90 series: Challengers

Vivo X90 series has some top-level specifications. However, there are some other challengers in the Indian market which will give Vivo X90 series a very tough fight. Let’s have a look at those:

OnePlus 11 5G

Priced at Rs 56,999, the OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display. Furthermore, there is 1300 nits of peak brightness, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 48MP IMX581 sensor, 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 2x telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Interestingly, the device lacks support for wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 outside China and ColorOS 13 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and has a Bionic Vibration Motor.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Priced at Rs 74,999 for the base model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a pixel density of 422 PPI, and is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The display’s refresh rate can change dynamically between 48 Hz and 120 Hz.

Galaxy S23 rear cameras comprise of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support with an f/3.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

It runs on a 3,900mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. The S23 runs on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Further, the S23 series will receive four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.

iQOO 11 5G

Priced at Rs 59,999, the iQOO 11 5G has a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate support and a 2K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The devices also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also features the new V2 custom Image Signal Processor (ISP) developed by Vivo. The 11 5G has a 50MP f/1.88 OIS-assisted main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP f/2.46 telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom. It gets a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The iQOO 11 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. The company guarantees 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also comes with dual stereo speakers, an IR sensor, and an optical fingerprint sensor for security.

Pixel 7 Pro

Priced at Rs 84,999, the Pixel 7 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution. It supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The display has 512ppi of pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Further, the Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G2 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You get 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro has a triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/3.5 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 50-megapixel f/1.85 wide-angle primary camera and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It has a 10.8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 23W fast wireless charging. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 with promised 3 years of OS updates, 5 years of security patches and is IP68 certified. It also gets stereo speakers.

While it may not be as powerful as the Vivo X90 series, the experience of using a Pixel is what makes it stand out. When we reviewed the Pixel 7 Pro, we loved how the device performed and how good its cameras were.