Vivo X90 series India launch this month: Leak

Vivo unveiled the X90 series smartphones back in November last year with some of the most high-end specifications you can find in a smartphone right now. The Chinese brand now seems to be planning to introduce the devices in the Indian market as per a new leak. It suggests that the Vivo X90 series could launch in India as soon as this month.

Vivo X90 series India launch this month

A PriceBaba report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar as source, suggests that the Vivo X90 series is making its way to India on April 26. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is only available in China, while the X90 and X90 Pro have already hit markets around the world. In India, similar to the X80 series, only the Pro and vanilla model of X90 series will be launched.

Vivo X90 series specifications

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro sport a 6.78-inch centered punch-hole 10-bit curved OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 452 PPI, 1300 nits peak brightness, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to a 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 chipset. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage and the Vivo V2 ISP chip as well.

The devices sport a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup on the rear. The system on the Vivo X90 consists of an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP 2x telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X90 Pro on the other hand, also has a triple rear camera system, including an OIS-assisted 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX866 main sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, both of them feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The devices boot OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. In India, they should boot FunTouch OS 13. Other features include an IP64 rating, an x-axis linear vibration motor, and dual stereo speakers.

The Vivo X90 is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. The X90 Pro is backed by a 4,870mAh cell with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port.