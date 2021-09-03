Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications tipped ahead of launch on September 9

Vivo will be announcing the Vivo X70 series of smartphones on September 9 in China. The series will have devices like Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+. Now ahead of the launch, Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications have been tipped.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo X70 Pro+ has appeared with model number V2145A at TENAA revealing its specifications. As per the listing, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone packs a 3GHz octa-core processor which could be the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. It will come in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants with 256 GB and 512 GB of internal storage.

On the back, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera with OIS support. The other sensors will include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 superwide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and OIS support, and an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 periscope zoom lens with 60x digital zoom and OIS support.

For selfies and video calls, it will feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is packed with a 4,430mAh rated battery. The phone runs on Android 11 OS.

A Chinese tipster on Weibo recently claimed that the Vivo X70 Pro+ will come in a Blue variant. However, from earlier leaks, we know that the phone will also come in Orange and Black colour variants. So in total, the phone is tipped to come in three colours.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Renders

Earlier, Vivo X70 Pro+ renders were leaked online. The phone has a curved display and a punch-hole cutout in the top centre. The display will most likely be AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup. The three sensors are stacked vertically on top of each other, while the fourth sensor is placed at the right of the third camera on the right. A ZEISS branding can also be seen next to the topmost camera.

The right side features volume control and a power button. The USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, SIM tray and the mic are at the bottom. The leak states that the device measures 164.8 x 75.5 x 9 millimetres, and its thickness increases to 11.3mm at the camera bump.