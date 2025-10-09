Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Now Available for Purchase in India

Google debuted the Pixel 10 series back in August but the fold was not made available for purchase at that time. Now, Google has announced that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now available to buy in India, alongside the new Pixel Buds 2a which were also unveiled nearly two months back but weren’t available for purchase.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a: Price, Availability

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in Moonstone with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 1,72,999. Pixel Buds 2a are available in Iris and Hazel for Rs 12,999. Both devices are available online, offline, and on the Google Store. A Pixel-perfect combo is also on offer where one can get Rs 13,000 cashback on Pixel 10 Pro Fold + Pixel Buds 2a with HDFC Bank Credit Cards (while stocks last).

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 6.4-inch OLED outer cover display with 1080 x 2364 pixels resolution, 60Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 408 ppi, and up to 2000 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and so is the back panel.

The inner folding OLED display is 8.0-inch in size on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This LTPO display supports up to 1800 nits peak HDR brightness, 3000 nits peak brightness, 373 ppi, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and a Resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels.

The device draws power from the Tensor G5 Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 and will receive 7 years of regular feature drops and security patches.

It gets a triple camera setup at the back including a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 10.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP f/3.1 telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS support. There are two front-facing cameras, inclusive of a 10MP f/2.2 outer front camera and the same sensor on the inside as well.

The smartphone is backed by a 5015mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging and support for Qi2 15W wireless charging also. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, ultra wideband chip, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. The foldable is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Pixel Buds 2a: Features

The Pixel Buds 2a support twist to adjust stabiliser so they stay snug in your ears during workouts or commutes. Or, one can twist the other direction for relaxed, all-day comfort. They pack an 11mm dynamic speaker driver. And one can customise the levels of bass, treble, and more with the 5-band equaliser.

The Pixel Buds 2a also have Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5 and a Tensor A1 chip inside.

With IP54 sweat and water resistance, sweat and splashes of water aren’t an issue for the buds. With Active Noise Cancellation, get up to 7 hours of listening time and 20 hours of total listening time with the charging case. A quick 5-minute charge in the case can add up to 1 hour of listening time.

Clear Calling blocks background noise, so wind, external chatter, or other distractions in your environment will not interrupt your conversations. It also supports Fast Pair, Find Hub, and seamless switching across Pixel devices. There’s also support for Gemini for hands-free operations, dual mics, touch controls, and wear detection.