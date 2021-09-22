Vivo X70 Pro India variant surfaces online, to run on FunTouchOS 12

Vivo is all set to unveil the Vivo X70 series in India on 30th September. The series arriving in India should consist of the Vivo X70 Pro and the Pro+ model. We now have the live images of the Vivo X70 Pro model that will be sold in India which suggests it will come with FunTouchOS 12.

FunTouchOS ia Vivo’s software skin based on Android and the FunTouchOS 12 version will also be based on Android 11. These images were shared by user Debayan Roy on Twitter which show the Vivo X70 Pro in two colours including Nebula and Black.

The image also confirms a bunch of specifications for the Pro model. These include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo chipset. This means that Vivo might have customized the SoC a bit as per its needs. This particular variant has 8GB of physical RAM, 4GB virtual RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The main difference here is that the Chinese variant of the X70 Pro runs on Exynos 1080. On the other hand, the vanilla X70 that won’t be launching in India, runs on the customized Dimensity 1200 chipset in China. There might be more changes in the Indian and the Chinese variant of the Vivo X70 Pro which are not known at the moment.

The user also shared the Vivo X70 Pro+ pricing for the 8GB + 256GB model in India. Per the leak, this particular variant could cost Rs 84,990. As this price is mentioned on the box, the actual retail price might cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 less.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch UHD (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera.