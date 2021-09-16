Vivo X70 series confirmed to launch in India on September 30

Vivo will be launching the X70 series in India on September 30. An event page on Vivo India’s official website has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Vivo X70 series.

Vivo launched the Vivo X70 series in China earlier this month. The series include Vivo X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus smartphones. However, the website confirms that only the Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro+ will be launched in India. As of now, the company does not plan to launch the vanilla X70 in India.

As per a recent report, after launch, the pricing of the the flagship Vivo X70 series will be similar to the X60 series launched in India earlier this year.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch UHD (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs Vivo X70 Pro+. In addition, there’s support for 55W Flash Charge fast charging. This X70 series device also supports 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo X70 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR 10+ support. Moreover, there’s an under-display optical fingerprint scanner as well—the Exynos 1080 SoC powers it with ARM G78 GPU. Again, you get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The X70 Pro also gets a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor. Additionally, there are two 12-megapixel sensors, with one being ultra-wide and one being telephoto. It also gets an 8-megapixel f/3.4 periscope lens and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. Further, connectivity options remain the same as the X70 Pro+.