Vivo X60t goes official with Dimensity 1100 SoC, 120Hz Display, triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 05, 2021 11:42 am

Vivo X60t comes in a single memory variant with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ were recently launched in India starting Rs 37,990. Now the company has introduced X60t in China. It is priced at 3498 yuan which is approx. Rs 39,070 for a single memory variant with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo X60t comes in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colours.

 

Vivo X60t Specifications 

 

The Vivo X60t sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 1100 processor paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

The Vivo X60t packs triple rear cameras with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

 

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 11, which comes with OriginOS on top instead of Funtouch OS.

 

Connectivity options include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

