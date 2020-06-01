Vivo X50, X50 Pro launching in India soon

The company has confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will be launched in India.

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo X50 series in China including Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro today. Now, just ahead of launch, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will be launched in India.

Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen confirmed this news via a Facebook post. The post reads, "Light up the cities. X50 Series is coming on 1st June. Coming to India soon...Stay tuned!” This confirms that the upcoming Vivo X50 series will be launched in India soon. However, there is no official word about when the company will launch its Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro smartphones in the country.

The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a gimble-like camera system, which was first seen in Vivo Apex 2020 smartphone. Vivo X50 5G smartphone will come with a punch-hole design at the front, which is now becoming a new standard in the smartphone industry. The back panel reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically.

The Vivo X50 is available in Liquid Oxygen, Black Mirror and a gradient Shallow colour option, while the Vivo X50 Pro is available in Liquid Oxygen and Black Mirror colour options. The series is said to come with a 90Hz display along with 33W fast charging support. The phones might come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphones are said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.





