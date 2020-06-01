Advertisement

Vivo X50, X50 Pro launching in India soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 11:32 am

Latest News

The company has confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will be launched in India.
Advertisement

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo X50 series in China including Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro today. Now, just ahead of launch, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will be launched in India. 

 

Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen confirmed this news via a Facebook post. The post reads, "Light up the cities. X50 Series is coming on 1st June. Coming to India soon...Stay tuned!” This confirms that the upcoming Vivo X50 series will be launched in India soon. However, there is no official word about when the company will launch its Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro smartphones in the country. 

 

The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a gimble-like camera system, which was first seen in Vivo Apex 2020 smartphone. Vivo X50 5G smartphone will come with a punch-hole design at the front, which is now becoming a new standard in the smartphone industry. The back panel reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically.

 

Advertisement

The Vivo X50 is available in Liquid Oxygen, Black Mirror and a gradient Shallow colour option, while the Vivo X50 Pro is available in Liquid Oxygen and Black Mirror colour options. The series is said to come with a 90Hz display along with 33W fast charging support. The phones might come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphones are said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. 



 

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to lauch on June 1

Vivo Y70s 5G key specifications officially revealed

Vivo Y70s launched with 48MP triple rear camera, 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo X50 Vivo X50 Pro Vivo X50 India Vivo X50 Pro India launch Vivo X50 details Vivo X50 Pro details vivo smartphones Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India second time in a month

Android 11 Beta launch event postponed by Google

OnePlus to stop making McLaren edition phones

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies