Vivo X50, X50 Pro goes on sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 11:42 am

Vivo X50 series of smartphones were recently launched in India. Now starting today, the smartphones are available to purchase in India via both online and offline channels.

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and major offline stores as well like Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Launch offer to include up to Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC and ICICI bank cards, and Rs 1,458 EMI schemes from Bajaj, HDFC, HDB, IDFC, TVS credit, ICICI bank & Home credit. Apart from this, there is 65% assured buyback on Vivo Upgrade and Rewards application and an additional 12 months of extended warranty and 2GB data per day to Vodafone Idea users.

 

Vivo X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colours.  The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X50 Pro+ comes in Alpha Grey colour.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications


The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The Vivo X50 Pro has a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5.

On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal system that reduces camera shaking during videos. There is an icon available in the camera UI which shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable.

Vivo X50 specifications


Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top and it is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.


It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture.

