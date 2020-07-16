Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro launched in India at a price starting Rs 34,990

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro are equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Vivo has today launched the Vivo X50 series of smartphones in India. The series comprises of Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro.



Vivo X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colours.



The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X50 Pro+ comes in Alpha Grey colour.



Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will be available for sale in the country on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon form July 24. They will also be available via offline stores as well.



Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro are equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Vivo X50 Pro also has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Both phones have a 32-megapixel front camera.

These feature Super Night Mode 3.0 with AI noise reduction and the X50 Pro also comes with Astro mode with Sky Divider Algorithm and night filters. There is also EFB (Eyes Face Body) continuous motion AF tracking for videos. They include an in-display fingerprint sensor and include up to 256GB of internal storage options. They are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with support for 5G SA/ NSA.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications





The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.



On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal system that reduces camera shaking during videos. There is an icon available in the camera UI which shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable.

The Vivo X50 Pro has a larger 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.



Vivo X50 specifications



Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.



It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture.

Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top and it is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo X50 include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.