Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Launched in India

Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro have been announced in India as the brand’s latest set of flagships. The two devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Here’s everything else the two smartphones have to offer.

Vivo X200: Price, Specs, Availability

The Vivo X200 is available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black, with a price tag of Rs 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 71,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The device will go on sale starting December 19, 2024.

Pre-booking starts from December 12, and during this phase, consumers can take advantage of various exclusive offers, including up to 10% instant cashback with select banking partners or up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange bonus. Consumers can also avail free 1-year additional extended warranty and up to 70% assured cashback at Rs 749/-, while JIO users can get access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months.

The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch 8T LTPS AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.57 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 comes equipped with a 5800mAh battery unit and 90W fast wired charging support. It also features an IP68 + IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. It runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 and will receive 4 major Android OS updates with 5 years of security patches.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X200 Pro: Price, Specs, Availability

Available in two colours, the Titanium Gray with a thickness of 0.849 cm (8.49 mm), and the Cosmos Black with a thickness of 0.820 cm (8.20 mm), the Vivo X200 Pro is available for Rs 94,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB variant. Sale date, pre-booking period, and the exclusive pre-booking offers for the Vivo X200 Pro remain identical to that of X200.

The Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 Pro has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 452 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 0.1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony LYT-818 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 200MP Zeiss APO Super periscope Zoom HP9 telephoto camera with an f/2.67 aperture. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3+ imaging chip and Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 Pro comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery unit and 90W Fast charging support. It also supports 30W wireless charging. It also features an IP68 + IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. It runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 and will receive 4 major Android OS updates with 5 years of security patches.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The Chinese model, however, packs an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor.