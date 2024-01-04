Vivo X100 Series Arrives In India: Can It Beat iQOO 12 In Terms Of Value?

Vivo X100 series, the flagship smartphones that debuted in China in November last year, have now made their way to India. The new Vivo X100 series consists of the X100 as well as the X100 Pro. While both of them have the same chipset, they differ in terms of the battery capacity, wireless charging support, and the cameras on the back. Here’s all the information you need about the new products from Vivo.

Vivo X100: Price, Specs

The Vivo X100 comes in two variants, costing Rs 63,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage trim in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo’s store in Black and Blue shades.

The device is available for purchase on 24 Months No Cost EMI with Zero Down Payment option. Consumers can also avail additional offers such as:

Up to 10% Instant cashback on ICICI Bank and SBI Card with an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000

Flat 10% Instant discount on Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions through HDFC Bank and SBI Card with an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000

The Vivo X100 features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display has an 1.5K pixels resolution. It will feature a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X100 gets a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom. It offers a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. Vivo’s in-house V2 chip complements the optics.

The Vivo X100 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery unit and 120W Fast charging support. The build of the handset is IP68 rated, making it water and dust-resistant. Smartphone connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a stereo speaker setup as well as an X-axis linear vibration motor present inside the Vivo X100.

Vivo X100 Pro: Price, Specs

The Vivo X100 Pro is available in a single black colour and gets a price tag of Rs 89,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB model in India. It will also be available on Amazon and the Vivo E-store for purchase. The launch offers and payment options remain the same as Vivo X100.

As for the specs, it gets the same display and Chipset as the Vivo X100 along with identical RAM and storage modules. However, the optics are upgraded including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.75 Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP f/2.5 periscope telephoto camera which is also the world’s first mobile telephoto lens certified by Zeiss APO. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3 imaging chip.

The Pro model also has a bigger 5400mAh cell with slightly slower 100W wired charging, but supports 50W wireless charging with the standard model lacks. Same as the X100, it gets an IP68 rating, stereo speakers, X-axis vibration motor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo X100 Series: Who Is It Competing With?

The Vivo X-series smartphones usually have a camera-focused approach along with top-notch build quality and power. The Vivo X100 series is no different. Both of them have some of the most highest end hardware a company can offer today, such as the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, a 1.5K resolution curved display, leather back panel, and more.

The Vivo X90 series was appreciated by the customers for its camera capabilities and we hope Vivo is able to achieve an even better level of camera performance with the X100 series. However, if we compare it to other offerings of the same level, we currently only have the iQOO 12 that comes with this year’s flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Do note that iQOO is Vivo’s own sub-brand.

Talking of value, the iQOO 12 is ahead in the race as it gets a similar panel which is flat, an equally powerful Processor and the same amount of RAM and storage as well. Furthermore, the software experience will remain close to identical on the Vivo X100 series and the iQOO 12.

Priced at Rs 52,999, the iQOO 12 is quite similar to the Vivo X100 except for the camera setup. In comparison to the Vivo X100 Pro, it lacks wireless charging, has a smaller battery, and inferior cameras. When we reviewed the iQOO 12, we not only appreciated its cameras but the overall value it offers.

So, if you like the design of the Vivo X100 (or the Pro), a curved display, wireless charging and a 5400mAh battery (only on Pro) and need good cameras, then go for the Vivo X100 (or the X100 Pro). However, the iQOO 12 offers a lot of identical features such as RAM, storage, software, display, battery capacity and charging speeds (identical to the X100) for a lower price tag. It mainly depends on your preferences but if you were to ask us, we would suggest you the iQOO 12 over the Vivo X100. You can buy the X100 Pro only if you need the above-mentioned features on a priority basis.