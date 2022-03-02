Vivo X Fold specifications tipped, could feature inward folding display

Vivo seems to be gearing up to join the foldables trend with its upcoming X series flagship smartphones that are supposed to be called Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Note. The specifications for the X Fold from Vivo have now been tipped which suggest it could come with an inward folding display. Moreover, it could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and could lauch as soon as this month.

The Vivo X Fold specifications have been leaked by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as per whom the front side of the device will feature a curved edge display which will be a 6.5-inch screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Then there will be a punch-hole on the front that will house the front camera.

Apart from that, the inner screen of the X Fold is supposed to be 8 inches in size, and would be a Quad HD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an inward folding screen, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and will have house another front facing camera in a punch-hole at the top right.

It will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery, which will carry support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood while RAM and storage configurations are still under wraps.

The leak further mentions that the device will be equipped with a quad-camera setup, which will feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel tertiary camera with 2x zoom, and an 8-megapixel quaternary camera with 5x zoom. The front and the inner displays of the device should be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.