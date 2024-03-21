Vivo T3 5G Launched In India: Should You Buy It?

Vivo T3 5G has been launched in India as the new lower-end mid-ranger and it looks like a rebranded iQOO Z9 5G.

Vivo has debuted a new product in India, dubbed as the Vivo T3 5G which in terms of specifications looks highly similar to that of the iQOO Z9 5G that was launched earlier this month. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, up to 256GB of storage and more. Here’s everything you’d need to know.

Vivo T3 5G: Price, Availability

Available in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue, the Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant in India. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 27, 2024, across Flipkart and vivo India e-store. Consumers can also avail of various offers including a flat instant discount of Rs 2,000 using HDFC and SBI cards, or an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000, along with 3 months No Cost EMI.

Vivo T3 5G: Specs

The Vivo T3 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 394 ppi, HDR 10+ certification, and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor, a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There’s also a flicker sensor on the back. On the front, it will get a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has stereo speakers. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo T3 5G: Competitors

The Vivo T3 5G is competing with the iQOO Z9 5G despite being a highly similar phone. The differences between the two include a flicker sensor on Vivo’s device which iQOO’s Z9 lacks and a refreshed design. Aside from that, it is basically the same phone as iQOO Z9 at the same price point as well.

Aside from that, Vivo T3 5G is going against the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G which offers you a slightly better display which is brighter, faster charging speeds, an ultra-wide angle camera on the back, but gets an inferior Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G starts at the same price as Vivo T3 5G, and that is Rs 19,999.

There’s also the Lava Blaze Curve 5G which is priced lower at Rs 17,999 and lacks in the software and Chipset department. However, it gets you a curved display, faster and larger amount of RAM and storage for a cheaper price, along with an ultra-wide angle sensor on the back.

Considering the specs of the device, the Vivo T3 5G looks like a decent offering but you do have other options in the segment and some even cheaper which offer you a similar value. The decision whether to buy it or not boils down to your preferences, where you want raw power, or a better display that may also be curved and could be brighter, or maybe faster charging and an ultra-wide angle camera sensor on the back.