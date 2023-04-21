Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, Vivo Pad 2 announced: All Details

Vivo announced a trio of new devices at its event held in China yesterday, including the Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip and the Vivo Pad 2. The Vivo X Fold 2 succeeds the X Fold from last year and also happens to be the first foldable in the world to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Vivo X Flip on the other hand, is the brand’s first try at flip-style folding phones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Vivo X Fold 2: Price, Specs

The Vivo X Fold 2 starts at CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,07,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant while the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,19,500). The device is up for pre-orders in China with sales beginning from April 28th. The foldable phone is offered in China Red, Azure Blue, and String Shadow Black colours.

The X Fold 2 features a 8.03-inch inward folding LTPO4 display that has 2K+ (1,916×2,160 pixels) resolution and 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The primary display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an ultra-touch glass (UTG). It has 1800 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. Further, there’s a 6.53-inch cover display which is an AMOLED panel with a 1,080×2,520 pixels resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 Storage. For photos and videos, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary wide sensor with an f/1.8 lens, OIS support, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide shooter woth 108-degree FoV, and a 12-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor.

The X Fold 2 comes with a 16-megapixel f/2.5 wide selfie camera sensor at the front. Then there’s this same camera sensor on top of the cover display as well. The device runs on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13

Connectivity options on the Vivo foldable include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a dual-screen, in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is available on both inside and outside. The X Fold 2 packs a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery that supports 120W fast wired charging support, 50W Wireless Flash Charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Vivo X Flip: Price, Specs

The Vivo X Flip is priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 71,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option and the 12GB + 512GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 83,400). It is offered in Drill Black, Silk Gold, and Ling Purple colours.

As for its specs, the Vivo X Flip sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display bearing a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The device features an FHD+ resolution, 1,200 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The secondary cover screen measures 3 inches and is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 682 x 422 pixels. It can be used for various purposes like using payment codes, viewing notifications, controlling music playback, using the rear cameras for selfies and more.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which is paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. As for the hinge, the company claims it can last up to 5,00,000 folds.

For optics, the device has dual rear cameras including a 50MP primary wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a 32MP f/2.5 front facing shooter. The device is backed by a 4400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the device include USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and 5G.

Vivo Pad 2: Price, Specs

Now, the Vivo Pad 2 succeeds the Vivo Pad from last year and is priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 28,600) and CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,300) for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB trims, respectively.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 36,900) and RMB 3,399 (approx Rs 40,500) respectively. The tablet can be availed in Harami Blue, Nebula Purple, and Far Mountain Ash colour options.

The Vivo Pencil and Smart Touch Keyboard cost RMB 499 (approx Rs 5,900) and RMB 599 (approx Rs 7,100), respectively.

The Vivo Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 2880×1800 resolution (281 ppi), and 600 nits peak brightness. The panel has a 16:10 screen ratio and an 83.3% screen-to-body ratio with a 2.5D curved glass.

It runs on Android 13-based Origin OS 3 HD and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The quad-speaker setup offers an Omnibearing sound field where the speakers can switch between the left-right channels based on the orientation of the tablet.

The Vivo Pad 2 features dual rear cameras including a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 wide selfie camera.

It packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W PD wired fast charging support and 5W reverse wired charging as well. Connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has stylus support.