Vivo Y31 5G, Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Vivo Y31 5G and the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G have been launched in India with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag. The vanilla model comes with a Snapdragon Chipset while the Pro model equips a MediaTek processor. The Y31 5G has an IP68 + IP69 rating and the Pro model gets an IP64 rating.

Vivo Y31 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Y31 5G is available in Diamond Green and Rose Red shades. It also arrives in two storage configurations, namely 4GB + 128GB priced and Rs 14,999 and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 16,499. It can be bought via Vivo’s own e-store, Flipkart, and other retail stores. A Rs 1,000 instant bank discount can also be applied with select bank cards.

The Vivo Y31 5G sports a 6.68-inch LCD Display with an HD+ Resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 264 ppi, and 1000 nits of brightness. The Y31 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is also expandable up to 2TB.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and a 0.08MP f/3.0 auxiliary sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The device also packs stereo speakers, and also has IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB trims, respectively. Available in Dreamy White and Mocha Brown shades, the device is available to purchase via Vivo’s store, Flipkart, and other retail stores. One can avail up to Rs 1,500 instant bank discount with select cards.

The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 393 ppi, and 1050 nits of brightness. The Y31 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The device also packs stereo speakers, and also has an IP64 dust and water resistance. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.