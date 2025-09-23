OriginOS 6 India Launch Officially Confirmed

Vivo has officially confirmed the OriginOS 6 India Launch, marking the arrival of its next-generation custom Android skin in the country. The new software is set to bring a refreshed design, smoother animations, and deeper AI-powered optimizations, tailored to enhance both performance and user experience for Indian consumers.

The OriginOS 6 India Launch will likely coincide with the rollout of Vivo’s upcoming flagship devices, the Vivo X300 series, ensuring that users get the latest software straight out of the box. Registration for the OriginOS 6 Preview Program will begin on September 29 in China, followed by an official reveal on October 10. Ahead of the launch, company has changed its FunTouchOS X account’s handle name to OriginOS.

iQOO India’s head Nipun Marya teased the OriginOS 6 India launch via his X account, with the caption, “We are ready for a new experience. Are you? #OriginOS6 #ComingSoon.”

Also Read: Vivo Y31 5G, Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Vivo is expected to introduce features such as an advanced lock screen system, improved widget functionality, and more. Early screenshots reveal that some elements from iOS 26 may also be copied, such as the largely sized lock screen clock with a Liquid Glass-like look.

With the OriginOS 6 India Launch, Vivo aims to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone market by offering a more polished interface that rivals other custom Android skins. As of now, FunTouch OS seems to be the weakest aspect of Vivo’s phones as it looks unpolished compared to competitor operating systems. More details, including the rollout timeline and the list of eligible Vivo devices, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.