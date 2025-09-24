Samsung Reveals One UI 8 India Rollout Schedule: Check All Details

Samsung has officially revealed the One UI 8 India rollout schedule where it has revealed the supported devices for the upcoming update, as well as the update rollout timeline for each of those devices. The rollout began in Korea and other regions earlier this year with Galaxy S25 series being the first set of devices to receive the stable update in the Indian region also.
According to an official notification from Samsung sent in the Samsung Members App (via SamMobile), the following One UI 8 India rollout schedule has been finalised:
October 2025
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy A15 5G
- Galaxy A26 5G
- Galaxy A34 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A54 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy F15 5G
- Galaxy M15 5G
- Galaxy M35 5G
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9 5G
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy M36 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy F16 5G
- Galaxy M16 5G
- Galaxy Tab A11
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G
- Galaxy F34 5G
- Galaxy F56 5G
- Galaxy M34 5G
- Galaxy M56 5G
- Galaxy XCover 7
- Galaxy F36 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A06 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy F06 5G
- Galaxy F07
- Galaxy F17 5G
- Galaxy F54 5G
- Galaxy F55 5G
- Galaxy M06 5G
- Galaxy M07
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M55s 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
November 2025
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy F05
- Galaxy M05
- Galaxy Tab S10+
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab A11
With this schedule, Samsung has kept its promise of releasing One UI 8 for all supported devices before the end of the year.
Earlier this year, it was leaked that Samsung will revamp its One UI rollout strategy, with each new generation of Samsung foldables receiving major One UI version updates aligned with Google’s new Android release schedule where the new version of Android will be released sooner than before, like what happened with Android 16 this year. “For example, One UI 8 will be based on Android 16, and One UI 9 will sync with Android 17,” the tipster said.
Further, the new One UI Updates rollout strategy will include One UI X.5 versions for the Galaxy S-series. For instance, the Galaxy S26 series will get One UI 8.5 out of the box as per this plan. Leaks for One UI 8.5 have also begun appearing online, with some screenshots revealing that Samsung will redesign its first-party apps with a pill shaped navigation bar at the bottom, and will likely also take inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass for some UI elements and animations.