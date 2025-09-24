Samsung Reveals One UI 8 India Rollout Schedule: Check All Details

Samsung has officially revealed the One UI 8 India rollout schedule where it has revealed the supported devices for the upcoming update, as well as the update rollout timeline for each of those devices. The rollout began in Korea and other regions earlier this year with Galaxy S25 series being the first set of devices to receive the stable update in the Indian region also.

According to an official notification from Samsung sent in the Samsung Members App (via SamMobile), the following One UI 8 India rollout schedule has been finalised:

October 2025

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy F15 5G

Galaxy M15 5G

Galaxy M35 5G

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 5G

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy M36 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy F16 5G

Galaxy M16 5G

Galaxy Tab A11

Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G

Galaxy F34 5G

Galaxy F56 5G

Galaxy M34 5G

Galaxy M56 5G

Galaxy XCover 7

Galaxy F36 5G

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A06 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy F06 5G

Galaxy F07

Galaxy F17 5G

Galaxy F54 5G

Galaxy F55 5G

Galaxy M06 5G

Galaxy M07

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M55s 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

November 2025

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy F05

Galaxy M05

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G

Galaxy Tab A11

With this schedule, Samsung has kept its promise of releasing One UI 8 for all supported devices before the end of the year.

Earlier this year, it was leaked that Samsung will revamp its One UI rollout strategy, with each new generation of Samsung foldables receiving major One UI version updates aligned with Google’s new Android release schedule where the new version of Android will be released sooner than before, like what happened with Android 16 this year. “For example, One UI 8 will be based on Android 16, and One UI 9 will sync with Android 17,” the tipster said.

Further, the new One UI Updates rollout strategy will include One UI X.5 versions for the Galaxy S-series. For instance, the Galaxy S26 series will get One UI 8.5 out of the box as per this plan. Leaks for One UI 8.5 have also begun appearing online, with some screenshots revealing that Samsung will redesign its first-party apps with a pill shaped navigation bar at the bottom, and will likely also take inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass for some UI elements and animations.