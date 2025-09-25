Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Launched with MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets

Xiaomi 15T series has been announced in the global markets including the Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro. The two devices pack high-end MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have top-notch camera capabilities. Here’s everything to know about the two new launches from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 15T: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi 15T will start at €650/£600 (approx Rs 67,700) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in Black, Grey, and Rose Gold shades.

Xiaomi 15T sports a 6.83-inch (2772 x 1280 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 447 ppi, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz ultra-high Frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Xiaomi 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. The device gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15T gets a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with Leica tuning, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with a 12MP 120° Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.2 sensor.

The Xiaomi 15T packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charge technology. The device runs on Hyper OS 2 based on Android 15.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos-backed Stereo speakers, under display fingerprint sensor along, an IR blaster, with an X-axis Linear Vibration motor and an IP68 rating.

Xiaomi 15T Pro: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi 15T Pro starts at €800 (approx Rs 83,300) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. It is available in Mocha Gold, Black, and Grey shades.

Xiaomi 15T Pro sports a 6.83-inch (2772 x 1280 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, LIPO technology, 447 ppi, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz ultra-high Frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The device gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15T Pro gets a 50MP primary rear camera with 1/ 1.31″ Light Fusion 900 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, LED flash, joined by a 12MP 120° Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and 50MP 5x Leica telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.2 sensor.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging along with 50W wireless charging. The device runs on Hyper OS 2 based on Android 15.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos-backed Stereo speakers, under display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, along with an X-axis Linear Vibration motor and an IP68 rating.