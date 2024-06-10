Vivo V40 Lite: Everything You Need To Know

Vivo is expected to soon unveil the V40 Lite 5G smartphone, the details for which have now leaked. The new handset is rumoured to get a curved display with a triple rear camera setup, Zeiss-powered optics, along with support for 44W Fast charging and more. Here’s everything we know about the device so far.

Vivo V40 Lite: Design (Rumoured)

According to a 91mobiles report, the V40 Lite will get a curved-edge design with reasonably slim bezels around the screen and a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. While the frame seems to be built out of plastic, the buttons reside on the right spine. Then, the handset could come in White and Maroon shades.

Vivo V40 Lite: Specs (Rumoured)

The Vivo V40 Lite is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device may pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. As for optics, it will get a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. The details for the tertiary sensor are unknown as of now.

The device will have a 32MP front-facing camera. V40 Lite will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Other additional features could include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM support, an IP64 rating and 8GB Virtual RAM support.

Vivo V40 Lite: Price (Rumoured)

The V40 Lite will be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model. There’s no word when or if the handset would come to India. If it does come at a similar price point in the country, it could face extreme heat from the likes of iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Poco F6 5G, and the Realme GT 6T.