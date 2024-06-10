HomeNewsVivo V40 Lite: Everything You Need To Know

Vivo V40 Lite: Everything You Need To Know

The Vivo V40 Lite has been fully detailed in a new leak, which includes its renders, price as well as its specifications.

By Abhishek Malhotra

Vivo is expected to soon unveil the V40 Lite smartphone, the details for which have now leaked. The new handset is rumoured to get a curved display with a triple rear camera setup, Zeiss-powered optics, along with support for 44W and more. Here’s everything we know about the device so far.

Vivo V40 Lite: Design (Rumoured)

According to a 91mobiles report, the V40 Lite will get a curved-edge design with reasonably slim bezels around the screen and a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. While the frame seems to be built out of plastic, the buttons reside on the right spine. Then, the handset could come in White and Maroon shades.

Vivo V40 Lite: Specs (Rumoured)

The Vivo V40 Lite is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device may pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 under the hood, paired with 8GB and 256GB of storage. As for optics, it will get a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. The details for the tertiary sensor are unknown as of now.

Read More: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Offers

The device will have a 32MP front-facing camera. V40 Lite will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run on 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Other additional features could include an in-display fingerprint sensor, support, an IP64 rating and 8GB support.

Vivo V40 Lite: Price (Rumoured)

The V40 Lite will be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model. There’s no word when or if the handset would come to India. If it does come at a similar price point in the country, it could face extreme heat from the likes of iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Poco F6 5G, and the Realme GT 6T.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.