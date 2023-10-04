Vivo V29 series launched in India: Price, Specs, and More

Vivo has launched the V29 series in India including the Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro. These are the two new additions to the V29 series in India, as the Vivo V29e launched back in August in the country. Here’s what else the Vivo V29 series has to offer.

Vivo V29: Price, Specs, Availability

The Vivo V29 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. It is available in Majestic Red, Black, and Blue shades. The V29 will be available starting October 17 across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. In addition, vivo V29 also brings international warranty in select countries so our consumers can avail worry free maintenance support and service even while roaming.

Buyers can get up to 10% cashback with additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on purchase of the smartphone. There’s an instant discount of up to Rs 3,500 using HDFC and SBI Banks, along with an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,500.

Vivo V29 sports has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The handset draws power from the Snapdragon 778G processor.

It comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Vivo device packs a 4600mAh battery that charges at 80W speeds. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

For cameras, the Vivo device gets a 50MP OIS-enabled f/2.45 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit at the back. The device has a 50MP selfie snapper. It runs on FunTouchOS 13 based Android 13 operating system. It is IP68 rated as well.

Vivo V29 Pro: Price, Specs, Availability

The Vivo V29 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB config. The device can be availed in black and blue colours. The vivo V29 Pro will be available for purchase starting October 10 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. The launch offers remain the same as Vivo V29.

The Vivo V29 Pro sports an 1.5K AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13.

At the rear, it has a triple camera setup including an OIS-assisted 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP bokeh shooter. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for clicking selfies.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB 2.0 (Type-C). For biometrics, it uses an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It is also backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.