Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India launch next week, Vivo X90 series launch teased

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy M14 5G in India on April 17 at 12 noon. The device already debuted in Ukraine back in March of this year. Samsung also revealed the key specifications and the price range of the smartphone. Separately, Vivo also teased the launch of its X90 series in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India launch

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy M14 5G in India on April 17 at 12 noon. The brand also said that it boasts some “segment-best features” such as 50MP triple rear camera setup, 6000 mAh battery & 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor. In addition, the M14 5G supports 13 5G bands.

It also confirmed that the devices comes with Android 13 out of the box and a promise of up to 2 generations of OS Upgrades and up to 4 years of Security Updates. As the device has already debuted internationally, we know it would get a 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the company teased it would be priced starting at Rs 13,xxx.

Vivo X90 series India launch

Vivo has also announced that it will soon be unveiling its flagship Vivo X90 series smartphones in India. While Vivo didn’t mention the exact date, a recent leak suggests that the smartphones would arrive in India on April 26. In India, similar to the X80 series, only the Pro and vanilla model of X90 series will be launched.

The smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 chipset. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage and the Vivo V2 ISP chip as well.

The devices sport a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup on the rear. The system on the Vivo X90 consists of an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP 2x telephoto shooter.