Vivo V29 Lite 5G: Design and Specs leak ahead of Launch

Vivo is all set to debut its V29 series later next month as per leaks and the rumour mill hasn’t been quiet in revealing the specifications and other details of the upcoming devices in the series. Now, we have new details regarding the Vivo V29 Lite, including its design as well as the specifications.

Vivo V29 Lite 5G: Design

Thanks to ‘The Tech Outlook’, we now know what the Vivo V29 Lite 5G could look like. The images shared by the publication citing tipster Paras Gulani as source, show that the smartphone will have a curved frame and rear panel. The power and volume buttons reside the right spine. The bottom edge has the USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and the SIM tray.

On the front, there is a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The rear panel has a rectangular camera array for the triple-camera setup. The LED flash module is placed next to the camera sensors inside the module. The images show that the V29 Lite 5G will come in a gold colour option while more options should be made available at the time of launch.

Vivo V29 Lite 5G: Specifications

Vivo V29 Lite 5G specifications were leaked by 91Mobiles Hindi who had tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore as source. The leak suggests that the smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The device could draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging. The report also suggests that the phone will pack an OIS-supported 64-megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by dual 2-megapixel camera sensors. On the front, it could house a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Additionally, the phone could measure 7.89×74.79×164.24mm and weigh 177g. Other leaked details include dual SIM connectivity, hybrid microSD card slot, Bluetooth v5.1 and WiFi compatibility, along with a USB Type-C charging port.