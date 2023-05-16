Upcoming mobiles in India: Infinix Note 30 series, Vivo V29e 5G

Vivo and Infinix seem to be gearing up to launch new smartphones in India, including the Infinix Note 30 series and the Vivo V29e. The launch timeline as well as the specifications for both the smartphones, have now been leaked, as per which the V29e could have a Dimensity 7000 series CPU while the Note 30 5G could have a Dimensity 6080 chipset, with the Pro model having a Helio G99. Read on to know more details about the upcoming devices.

Infinix Note 30 series: Launch timeline, models, and more

According to a report by Passionategeekz, the Infinix Note 30 is will be arriving in India by the end of this month. The report further says that the phone will be exclusively sold through Flipkart in the region. The Infinix Note 30 series will reportedly launch on May 20, globally. The mid-range Infinix Note 30 models are expected to be priced at around $300 (approx Rs 24,600).

The series is likely to comprise of Infinix Note 30 5G, Infinix Note 30 Pro, Infinix Note 30 VIP, and Infinix Note 30i. Next, the report says that Infinix Note 30 is tipped to launch in a single 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage configuration, packed with a 6,000mAh battery. There will be support for up to 3GB of virtual RAM.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP is expected to launch in the country later in the year, and could debut with the Infinix Note 30 Turbo moniker. More details about the device are yet to leak.

As for the Note 30 Pro, the live images shared by the publication reveal the device in two colour options – blue and a golden-silver colour-changing variant. Both models appear to have a glittery back panel. The device carries a rectangular camera module which will have three rear camera units and an LED flash unit.

The device is further tipped to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

It will have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Further, the Note 30 Pro 4G’s 8GB RAM variant is tipped to be priced at $265 (approx Rs 21,800) and is said to launch soon.

Then, tipster Paras Gulani posted the key specifications of the Infinix Note 30 5G on Twitter yesterday. As per his report, the device will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Moreover for optics, the device will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel sensor and an AI camera. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

Next, the Infinix Note 30 is likely to come with Android 13 OS pre-installed and pack a 5,000mAh along with support for 33W charging. Lastly, the phone could debut in three colour options namely Magic Black, Sunset Gold, and Interstellar Blue.

Vivo V29e 5G: India launch timeline, key specs

The Vivo V29e 5G, as per a report from Pricebaba citing the same tipster behind the Infinix Note 30 5G leak, will launch in India in June. It will come in three shades, such as black, gold, and blue. The report says that Vivo V29e 5G will carry the V2304 model number for the global markets.

As for the key specifications of the Vivo V29e 5G, it will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with 256GB internal storage, and 8GB or 12GB of RAM options. The device will pack a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Regarding optics, the Vivo V29e 5G will have a 64MP primary sensor.