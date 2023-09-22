Vivo V29 5G series: What we know about its India arrival

The V29 5G series by Vivo is about to be released in India and a recent teaser from the brand appears to have revealed the launch date. In addition, there have been numerous leaks about the Vivo V29 series in India. Therefore, this article aims to summarize all the rumours for you.

Vivo V29 series: India launch

According to a teaser shared by the brand on its website, the Vivo V29 5G series will be unveiled on October 4 in India. However, it is also possible that the brand will unveil the actual launch date on October 4. Whatever the case may be, the brand also revealed the colour options as well as the design of the phone.

The smartphone will come to India in three colours: Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue and Space Black. The design of the Vivo V29 is the same as the international variant. There’s a 3D curved AMOLED display; on the back, the device would integrate India’s 1st 3D Particle Technology for the back panel. Additionally, the device will have a slim profile with a weight of 186 grams.

Moreover, the Pro model, on the other hand, is said to arrive in two colours inspired by the Indian region.

Vivo V29 series: India price

As per the MySmartPrice report citing industry sources, the Vivo V29 5G series will reportedly be priced under Rs 40,000 in India, which probably includes the top-end Vivo V29 Pro. There’s no information on the pricing of specific models as of yet. Currently, a single V29 series device in India, called the Vivo V29e 5G, starts at Rs 26,999.

Vivo V29 series: Specs

As for the specs, we know what the Vivo V29 may sport in India as it has already debuted outside the country. If those specs are anything to consider, we may look at a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. Further, the handset draws power from the Snapdragon 778G processor.

It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Vivo device packs a 4600mAh battery that charges at 80W speeds. Furthermore, connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

For cameras, the Vivo device gets a 50MP OIS-enabled f/2.45 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit at the back. The device has a 50MP selfie snapper. In addition, it runs on FunTouchOS 13-based Android 13 operating system. It is IP68-rated as well.

As for the Pro, model is rumoured to sport a 50MP Sony IMX663 primary sensor with a 50mm focal length and a Smart Aura Light feature, which offers adjustable lighting ranging from a warm 1800K to a cooler 4500K.