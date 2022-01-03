Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Specs, Price and More

Vivo will be launching the Vivo V23 5G series of smartphones in India on January 5. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. The Vivo V23 5G series will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here’s a look at the series expected specs, expected prices in India and more.

Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Expected Price

As per leaks, the Vivo V23 5G will be priced between Rs 26,000 to Rs 29,000 in India. In addition, it is said to come in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options.

On the other hand, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000 in India. Moreover, this will reportedly come in the same colours as Vivo V23 5G.

Vivo V23 5G Series Specifications

The Vivo V23 will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, while the V23 Pro will feature a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the Pro variant will sport a 108MP primary sensor, whereas the standard model will have a 64MP primary shooter.

Additionally, the Vivo V23 Pro will have dual front cameras that include a primary 50 -megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In addition, there will be a 50-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera in the front of the V23.

Vivo V23 is expected to be the first smartphone to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC in India. In addition, the Pro variant will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and will feature 4GB of extended RAM.

The smartphones are expected to run on Android 12, with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top. Vivo V23 5G is tipped to be powered by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Pro model will feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.