Vivo V21 5G to launch in India on April 29

The Vivo V20's successor, Vivo V21 5G will arrive in India on April 29th with dual front flash, 44MP front camera with OIS and more

The Vivo V21 5G is all set to launch in India on April 29th at 12 noon and will come with dual-mode (SA and NSA) 5G network. The launch date was confirmed through a flipkart listing which further confirms that the smartphone will be available on the respective platform for purchase.

The listing also revealed the design of the smartphone which shows a similar camera module as of the phone's predecessor, which was Vivo V20. Although, the device will have a gradient finish and will come in three colours. It is being touted as India's slimmest phone.

Flipkart listing also includes some key specifications of the Vivo V21 5G, such as the 64MP primary camera with OIS, and 44MP OIS selfie camera. Also on the front, will sit a pair of flash module that will presumably help you click better selfies under low lighting conditions.

The Vivo V21 5G has been earlier spotted on Geekbench with the model number V2050. The listing claims the phone will come with a MediaTek MT6853V/TNZA chipset, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Along with that, you will get 8GB RAM, and Android 11 OS out of the box. The Vivo V21 5G managed to pull off a score of 538 in the single-core round and 1586 in the multi-core round.

As per the Flipkart teaser, the Vivo V21 5G comes in Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White colours. The phone measures 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 177 grams, making it one of the slimmest devices available in the market. The Dusk Blue colour variant is even slimmer and lighter at 7.29mm thickness and 176 grams weight.