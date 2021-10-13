Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark variant launched in India

Vivo has today launched a new colour variant of Vivo V21 5G in India. The company has announced the Neon Spark variant of the Vivo phone in the country.

Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark Price

The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 29,990 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage edition of the V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 32,900. It can be bought through Vivo India’s online store or Flipkart.

This is the fourth colour option for the Vivo V21 5G smartphone. It is already available in Dusk Blue, Arctic White and Sunset Dazzle colours.

The device will only feature a colour difference. The specifications and features will be remaining the same as the regular Vivo V21 5G.

Vivo launched V21 5G in India earlier this year. Vivo launched the V21 5G in India in three colours – Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White, and Dusk Blue.

Specifications

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, there is support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS and a dual-LED flash system.

The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging that can charge up to 63% in 30 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V21 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.