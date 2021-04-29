Advertisement

Vivo V21 5G launched in India with Dimensity 800U, 44MP front camera with OIS

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 12:54 pm

Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Vivo has today finally launched the Vivo V21 5G smartphone in the V21 series in India. Vivo V21 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, triple rear cameras as well as 33W fast charging support.

 

The Vivo V21 5G is priced Rs 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 31,990 the 8GB + 256GB variant . The phone will go on sale starting May 6 on Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store, with pre-booking starting today, April 29. It comes in Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue colour options.

Vivo V21 5G specifications


Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Under the hood, Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot.

 

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.


On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging that can charge up to 63% in 30 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

 

Connectivity options on the Vivo V21 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

