Vivo V20 SE receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India

Funtouch OS 11 update for Vivo V20 SE in India comes with firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and brings the new features of Android 11.

Advertisement

Vivo has rolled out Android 11-based Funtouch OS update to Vivo V20 SE smartphone in India. The phone was launched last year in the country with Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 on top.



According to PiunikaWeb, the Funtouch OS 11 update for Vivo V20 SE in India comes with firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and brings the new features of Android 11. The update is 3.59GB in size.



The update is currently available for select users in the country. The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, chat bubbles, enhanced privacy and security, improved media controls, one-time-permission improvements and more.



The update is reaching users gradually, so it may take a couple of days to reach all eligible units. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.



Earlier this month, Vivo X50 and Vivo V19 also received Android 11-based Funtouch OS updates in India.



In terms of the specifications, Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging.



