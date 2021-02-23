Advertisement

Vivo V20 SE receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 2:06 pm

Latest News

Funtouch OS 11 update for Vivo V20 SE in India comes with firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and brings the new features of Android 11.
Advertisement

Vivo has rolled out Android 11-based Funtouch OS update to Vivo V20 SE smartphone in India. The phone was launched last year in the country with Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 on top.

According to PiunikaWeb, the Funtouch OS 11 update for Vivo V20 SE in India comes with firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and brings the new features of Android 11. The update is 3.59GB in size.

The update is currently available for select users in the country. The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, chat bubbles, enhanced privacy and security, improved media controls, one-time-permission improvements and more.

The update is reaching users gradually, so it may take a couple of days to reach all eligible units. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Earlier this month, Vivo X50 and Vivo V19 also received Android 11-based Funtouch OS updates in India.

In terms of the specifications, Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging.

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green launched in India for Rs 20,999

Vivo V19 gets Android 11 update in India

Vivo X50 gets Android 11 update in India

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K40 spotted at Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset

Asus ROG Phone 5 to launch in India on March 10

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies