Vivo V19 gets Android 11 update in India

Vivo has rolled out Android 11-based Funtouch OS update to Vivo V19 smartphone in India. The phone was launched last year in the country with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10



According to PiunikaWeb, the Android 11 update comes with build number Vivo rev 6.71.16 and is around 3.7GB in size. Along with Android 11 goodies, the update also brings the January 2021 security patch to both the devices.



The update is currently in the Stable Beta phase and therefore it is only available for select users in the country. The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements.



You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.



In terms of the specifications, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support.



Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. It has quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32 megapixels main shooter and an 8 megapixels 105 wide-angle lens.