Vivo V20 SE officially teased, imminent launch?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

Vivo V20 series is likely to include three models such as Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20, and Vivo 20 Pro.
Vivo is working on a new Vivo V series smartphone which will be dubbed as Vivo V20 SE. Now seems like the launch of Vivo V20 SE is not very far as Vivo has now started teasing its launch.

Vivo Malaysia has shared the official poster which reveals that the device is coming soon. The poster also suggests that the phone might come in vibrant colour variants.

Vivo V20 series is likely to include three models such as Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20, and Vivo 20 Pro. The Vivo S20 SE is expected to be the cheapest phone in the Vivo V20 series.

The Vivo V20 SE was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing bearing the model number Vivo 2022. As per the GeekBench listing, Vivo V20 SE will be equipped with an older Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone will feature 8GB RAM and it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

On Geekbench 5.2, the device scored  316 points and 1,377 points respectively for its single-core and multi-core performance tests. An earlier China Quality Certification (CQC) certification of the device has revealed that it carries support for 33W fast charging.

No other details about the Vivo V20 SE smartphone are available at the moment. We expect the device to surface in more leaks in the coming days.

Latest News from Vivo

Image gallery

Reviews

