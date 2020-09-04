Advertisement

Vivo V20 SE surfaces online with Snapdragon 665 and 8GB of RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 5:22 pm

Latest News

Vivo V20 SE will be equipped with an older Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone will feature 8GB RAM and it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.
After launching Vivo V19 in India this year, the brand is now working on a new Vivo V series smartphone which will be dubbed as Vivo V20 SE. The upcoming Vivo smartphone bearing the model number Vivo 2022 has been spotted on GeekBench database revealing its key details.

As per the GeekBench listing, Vivo V20 SE will be equipped with an older Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone will feature 8GB RAM and it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V20 SE has scored 316 points and 1,377 points respectively for its single-core and multi-core performance tests. An earlier China Quality Certification (CQC) certification of the device has revealed that it carries support for 33W fast charging.

Vivo V20 SE

As of now, no other details about the Vivo V20 SE smartphone are available. We expect the device to surface in more leaks in the coming days.

Vivo V20 SE will be the successor of Vivo V19. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Vivo V19 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support and it runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32 megapixels main shooter and an 8 megapixels 105 wide-angle lens.

Latest News from Vivo

Tags: Vivo

