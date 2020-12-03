Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M51

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 03, 2020 10:06 am

The Vivo V20 Pro is looking to a offer a good price to performance ratio but can it overcome the roadblock?

Vivo V20 Pro has been launched in India and is the third smartphone under the V20 series by Vivo. The device is looking to be a great pick in its price range but every phone has a competitor and this one isn't an exception. 

 

While Vivo is providing good specifications, an already established rival in the market might prove to be a roadblock for the Vivo V20 Pro, and it is the Samsung Galaxy M51. How do they compete with each other? Let's take a look. 

 

Display

 

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. On the other hand, the M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. 

 

Display comparison

 

As both the devices have AMOLED displays, the colours, outdoor brightness and viewing angles shouldn't be a problem on either of them. While there's a notch on the V20 Pro, the M51 has a hole punch cutout for the front camera. And you are also getting a slightly bigger screen on M51 which might attract you towards it. 

 

Performance 

 

The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 765 along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The Galaxy M51 has a Snapdragon 730G under the hood with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which is also expandable upto 512GB via a microSD card. 

 

The Vivo V20 Pro will definitely give you a superior performance experience when compared to the Galaxy M51 as it has a better processor. But processors don't matter unless the software is fully optimized, so let's talk about that. 

 

The V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10 while the Galaxy M51 runs on OneUI 2.5 based on Android 10. It all boils down to personal preference and the optimization of the software. 

 

In our review of the Vivo V20 and V20 SE, we did find some issues with the software and it wasn't that well-optimized while Samsung's OneUI is feature-packed as well as optimized. The only major difference one will notice is in terms of gaming where the V20 Pro will perform better than its rival. 

 

Camera

 

For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a dual selfie camera, featuring a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

 

Galaxy M51 Camera

 

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features an L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

 

V20 Pro Camera

 

The triple camera setup on the V20 Pro offers the only important additional lens which is the wide-angle sensor and that is appreciable. The quad camera setup on the M51 should offer you with better macro shots because of that 5MP macro lens. Vivo is using Samsung's sensor to produce images but the software post processing matters too. 

 

Vivo V20 did manage to impress us with its camera and we are looking forward to the V20 Pro's camera to offer a better if not same experience. Samsung Galaxy M51's camera also performed quite nicely in its review and did a good job. Talking about selfies, V20 Pro has an advantage here because of the additional wide angle lens which will give you a wider picture to capture more content. 

 

Both the cameras have their advantages and none of them should disappoint you. 

 

Battery

 

The Galaxy M51 has a huge 7000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Vivo V20 Pro has a 4000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

 

While the battery on the V20 Pro is considerably smaller than M51, it will also charge quicker than the M51. But the Galaxy will last you more than a day usually. So its backup and charging speed between which you will have to choose. 

 

Price 

 

While the V20 Pro is offered at Rs 29,990 for 8GB/128GB variant, the Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 22,999 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. 


While the V20 Pro has a lot to offer, the Galaxy M51 is hot on its heels providing pretty much the same value at a lesser price. If its gaming and design experience is what you want, the V20 Pro is the device to choose. But if you want a better battery and along with feature-packed software, Galaxy M51 is made for you. 

