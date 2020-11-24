Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro officially confirmed by company to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 1:54 pm

Vivo V20 Pro will be the third smartphone in the V20 series smartphone after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.
After various speculations earlier regarding Vivo V20 Pro launch, Vivo has today officially confirmed to launch Vivo V20 Pro in India soon. It will be the third smartphone in the V20 series smartphone after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.

 

To recall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already launched in Thailand at 14,999 Thai Baht (Rs. 35,132 approx.). It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

The announcement was made via official Vivo India Twitter handle. The tweet, however, does not reveal any exact launch date. However, as per XDA Developer member Tushar Mehta, the smartphone will launch in India on December 2.

 


The same source yesterday leaked the pre-order offers on Twitter. As per the image shared by him, those who pre-order the Vivo V20 Pro will get 10% cashback on credit and debit cards from ICICI, 10% cashback on ZestMoney Finance, 10% on credit cards from Bank of Baroda, Jio offers worth up to Rs 10,000, Vivo upgrade offers and 1 EMI cashback from IDFC First Bank.

 

As per an earlier report, the price of the V20 Pro will be under Rs 30,000 in India. So the phone's price is expected to start at Rs 29,999 in the country. With this price, Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

 

Vivo V20 Pro specifications


Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

 

The phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.

