Vivo V20 Pro 5G registrations begin in India ahead of launch

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India on December 2.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone is going to launch in India in the first week of December. Now ahead of the launch, the registrations of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G have begun in India.

Vivo has not yet announced an official launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro however as per a report, the smartphone will launch in India on December 2.



The Vivo India official website shows a ‘Stay Notified' button that will allow users to register and get notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.





An Amazon listing revealed that the Vivo V20 Pro will launch with a slim design and 5G connectivity. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G. The phone is now also listed on Flipkart

Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. It will be the third smartphone in the V20 series smartphone after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.

The phone is already available for pre-booking which includes 10% cashback on credit and debit cards from ICICI, 10% cashback on ZestMoney Finance, 10% on credit cards from Bank of Baroda, Jio offers worth up to Rs 10,000, Vivo upgrade offers and 1 EMI cashback from IDFC First Bank.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



The Vivo V20 Pro 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





