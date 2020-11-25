Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 25, 2020 11:52 am

Vivo V20 Pro will be available for purchase from Amazon as well as company’s website.
Vivo is soon going to launch Vivo V20 Pro in India. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available on Amazon in the country.


Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Vivo V20 Pro on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

 

The Amazon page reveals that the Vivo V20 Pro will launch with a slim design and 5G connectivity. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G.

Vivo V20 Pro is also now listed on the company’s website hinting at its imminent launch. The Vivo V20 Pro listing confirms that the phone will be available for purchase from Amazon as well as company’s website.

 

Vivo has not yet announced an official launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro however as per report, smartphone will launch in India on December 2. Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. It will be the third smartphone in the V20 series smartphone after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.

 

The phone is already available for pre-booking which includes 10% cashback on credit and debit cards from ICICI, 10% cashback on ZestMoney Finance, 10% on credit cards from Bank of Baroda, Jio offers worth up to Rs 10,000, Vivo upgrade offers and 1 EMI cashback from IDFC First Bank.

 

Vivo V20 Pro specifications


Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

 

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

