Vivo V20 (2021) spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675 SoC

Vivo V20 (2021) will be powered by Snapdragon 675 mobile platform coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

Advertisement

Vivo is working on its upcoming Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone. The phone has now been allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V20 (2021) will be powered by Snapdragon 675 mobile platform coupled with 8 GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in more RAM variants as well.

Advertisement

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number vivo V2040. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset has scored 553 and 1765 points, respectively.

Vivo V20 (2021) was spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website with the same model number V2040. This is the same model number that was also spotted on the BIS website also. The BIS listing suggests that the phone will be launched in the country soon.

Vivo V20 (2021) will be an upgraded version of the Vivo V20 smartphone was launched in India in October this year. To recall, Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.