Vivo V20 (2021) tipped to launch in India soon

Vivo V20 (2021) was spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website.

Advertisement

Vivo V20 smartphone was launched in India in October this year. Now the company seems to soon launch an upgraded version of the phone called Vivo V20 (2021). The phone has been reportedly spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Vivo V20 (2021) was spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website with model number V2040. This is the same model number that was also spotted on the BIS website also. The BIS listing suggests that the phone will be launched in the country soon.

Advertisement

Both the listings have not revealed any information on the device. So far, there are no details for the specifications of the upcoming Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone. We can expect to hear more about it in the days to come.

To recall, Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.





The smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.

The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. For security, the device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.





