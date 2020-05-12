Vivo V19 with dual punch-hole selfie cameras launched in India, price starts Rs 27,990

Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display.

Vivo has finally today launched Vivo V19 in India. The phone comes in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 31,990. The phone comes in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options.

The device will go on sale starting May 15, 2020, on vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

Launch offers for online and offline platforms include 10 percent cashback with HDFC and ICICI credit cards. There's also a one-time screen replacement offer, no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months, and Jio benefits worth Rs 40,000. Vivo is also offering Airtel double data, free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, and Airtel Secure Lite with every purchase.





Additional exclusive offline offers include prizes from Vivo by participating in BFL Power play, 5 percent cashback on IDFC Bank First and additional 1.5GB data offer from Vodafone Idea.

Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.





For camera department Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32 megapixels main shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8 megapixels 105 wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.



Vivo V19 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. On the soetware front, it runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/GLONASS and dual SIM support. Besides, it measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.