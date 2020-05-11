Advertisement

Vivo V19 to launch in India on May 12

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 10:28 am

Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display.
After announcing the Vivo V19 globally earlier last month, Vivo will now be launching the smartphone in India on May 12. On the very same day, Honor 9X Pro and Poco F2 Pro are also going to launch.

 

Since the Vivo V19 has already made its global debut, the entire specs of the phone are already known.  An online report suggests that Vivo V19 may cost around Rs 24,990 and arrive in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour options.

To recall, Vivo V19 was supposed to launch in India on March 26. But due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Vivo postponed the launch event twice.

 

Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It’s dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.


Vivo V19 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support and it runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. On connectivity front, the phone has 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/GLONASS and dual SIM support.

Vivo V19 to launch in India on March 26

Vivo V19 India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

Latest News from Vivo

