  • 18:48 Apr 06, 2020

Advertisement

Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2020 4:15 pm

Latest News

Vivo V19 smartphone was scheduled to launch in India on March 26 but it was postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.
Advertisement

Vivo V19 launch event in India was postponed last month due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Now the company has made the global version of Vivo V19 official. The smartphone is listed on Vivo’s website, but Vivo has not announced the pricing and availability details yet. It will be offered in two colour options including Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

 

Vivo launched V19 smartphone initially in Indonesia last month. It is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India last year. The new variant is different from the V19 model released in Indonesia.

Advertisement

 

The global Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display and is expected to appear in global markets. Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The display is integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It’s dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.

On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/GLONASS and dual SIM support.

Vivo V19 launched with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 675

Vivo V19 to launch in India on March 26

Vivo V19 India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo V19 Vivo V19 launch Vivo V19 specs Vivo V19 price Vivo smartphones Vivo V19 India launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor Play 4T series key specs confirmed ahead of official launch

Nokia 9.3 PureView launch reportedly postponed to second half of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite announced with 48MP quad cameras, 5000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies