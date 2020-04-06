Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo V19 smartphone was scheduled to launch in India on March 26 but it was postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Vivo V19 launch event in India was postponed last month due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Now the company has made the global version of Vivo V19 official. The smartphone is listed on Vivo’s website, but Vivo has not announced the pricing and availability details yet. It will be offered in two colour options including Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

Vivo launched V19 smartphone initially in Indonesia last month. It is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India last year. The new variant is different from the V19 model released in Indonesia.

The global Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display and is expected to appear in global markets. Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The display is integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.



For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It’s dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.



On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/GLONASS and dual SIM support.